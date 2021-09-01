Margot Robbie’s action scene was shot in 72 hours, according to director James Gunn.

Director James Gunn took to Twitter Tuesday to reveal some facts about “The Suicide Squad,” which dropped on July 30. His revelations included an intriguing piece of information about Margot Robbie’s action scene as Harley Quinn in the film.

Gunn commented on Twitter, “We shot this full Harley action scenario from the first bullet in three days (four days if you count strangling guard with legs).”

“There will be no second unit. #TSSWatchParty,” he wrote, referring to the overhead whirling shot as “The Umbrellas of Cherbourg shot.”

John Cena, Pete Davidson, Daniela Melchior, Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Holland, and Idris Elba starred in the action-adventure.

Fans reacted quickly to Gunn’s post, with many of them expressing their thoughts and experiences while viewing the jaw-dropping sequence.

One of the fans wrote, “The expression on her face during her escape, the absolute focus in her eyes, is terrifying and perfect.”

“Looking at what Harley accomplishes in that scene three days would seem about the perfect amount of time it would take to shoot that given the stunt work,” another fan speculated.

One of the users also added an interesting fact, stating that the moment was Quentin Tarantino’s favorite in the film.

Meanwhile, a fan tweeted a screenshot of the aforementioned combat scene, writing, “From the trailer, the art direction of this film made me cry, and when I saw this scene with the flowers and the birds, I didn’t know what to say.”

On August 5, less than a week after its theatrical premiere, HBO Max added “The Suicide Squad” to its lineup. Its director organized a Watch Party with the hashtag #TSSWatchParty almost a month later.

“Join me & the cast for the #TSSWatchParty tonight – watch #TheSuicideSquad on @hbomax as we tweet along. He tweeted on Monday, “6 p.m. PT, 9 p.m. ET.”

Gunn is currently filming the television series “Peacemaker,” which is slated for January 2022 release. He will also direct the Marvel superhero TV special “The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special” and the movie “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” which is currently under pre-production.

Besides his directorial ventures, Gunn is also busy writing the screenplays for “Wile E. Coyote” and “Starsky & Hutch.”