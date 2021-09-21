Marcia Lucas, a ‘Star Wars’ editor, calls the Disney-produced ‘Star Wars’ trilogy ‘awful,’ ‘terrible.’

Marcia Lucas, the editor of the “Star Wars” trilogy, has stated that she is dissatisfied with Disney’s “Star Wars” trilogy. Lucas stated “Star Wars” producer Kathleen Kennedy and director J.J. Abrams “don’t get it” in an interview for J.W. Rinzler’s book “Howard Kazanjian: A Producer’s Life,” calling the narratives “awful.”

“Kathleen is someone I like. In the book, Lucas says, “I’ve always liked her.” “She was overflowing with beans. She was really intelligent and clever. She’s an amazing woman. Frank, her spouse, was also someone I liked. They were quite appealing to me. Kathy Kennedy and J.J. Abrams don’t seem to know anything about ‘Star Wars’ now that they’re controlling Lucasfilm and making movies. She went on to say, “They don’t get it.”

“And J.J. Abrams is writing these stories—I was enraged when I saw the movie where they killed Han Solo. When they assassinated Han Solo, I was enraged. There was absolutely no rhyme or purpose to any of it. ‘You don’t get the Jedi story,’ I thought. You don’t understand the allure of ‘Star Wars,’ and you’re getting rid of Han Solo?’ she continued.

Lucas won an Oscar for her editing work on “Star Wars” in 1977, and then went on to serve as an editor on “Return of the Jedi” and “The Empire Strikes Back.” She was responsible for editing the dramatic Battle of Yavin and Death Star attack sequences in the first film of the trilogy.

She couldn’t help but condemn how crucial characters like Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, and Rey were slain in Disney’s trilogy of sequels, despite being one of the franchise’s mainstays. She called the plotlines “terrible,” even inviting Abrams and Kennedy to speak with her.

“They’ve made Luke disintegrate,” says the narrator. They assassinated Han Solo. Luke Skywalker was assassinated. They also no longer have Princess Leia. Every year, they churn out new films. And they think it’s necessary to appeal to a female audience, so their primary character is now a girl with Jedi abilities, but we have no idea how she got them or who she is. “It’s a pain,” she expressed her dissatisfaction.

She said, “You can cite me—J.J. Abrams, Kathy Kennedy—talk to me.”

The book “Howard Kazanjian: A Producer’s Life” is now on sale.