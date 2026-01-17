Marcello Hernánndez’s Comedy Career: Family, Resilience, and Hollywood Dreams

Family Influence Fuels Marcello Hernánndez’s Rise in Comedy

Marcello Hernánndez’s journey from stand-up comedian to breakout star on Saturday Night Live (SNL) is defined not just by his humor, but by his rich family background and personal experiences. His unique style, blending sharp wit and deep personal storytelling, has made him a household name, but it’s his Cuban roots and the strength of his single mother that have shaped much of his success.

Born to immigrant parents—his mother from Cuba and his father from the Dominican Republic—Hernánndez’s upbringing in Miami was a mosaic of cultures, struggles, and humor. His parents’ divorce after moving to the U.S. became a frequent subject in his comedy. In a widely-circulated bit from his 2022 Montreal “Just for Laughs” performance, he joked, “My mom being from Cuba and my dad from the Dominican Republic means they are divorced. It doesn’t work out.” Hernánndez uses humor to reflect on the complexities of his parents’ contrasting views on America—his mother saw it as a land of endless opportunities, while his father had a different perspective, humorously expressing that America wasn’t the ideal place for marriage but for individual pursuits.

While his father has always supported him, visiting the SNL set and sharing laughs with the writers, it is his mother, Isabel Cancela, who has had the most profound influence on his life and comedy. Isabel’s story is one of resilience—having fled Cuba at age 12, moved through Spain and the Dominican Republic, and finally settled in the U.S. with little to her name. “We left with nothing,” she recalls. This journey was pivotal in shaping her no-nonsense approach to parenting. Hernánndez fondly remembers her tough love approach when he struggled with life’s small challenges, like losing a soccer game. “You could have lost your house,” she would tell him, instilling a sense of perspective and toughness that he carries with him to this day.

Isabel, who worked tirelessly to support her family while raising two children as a single mother, has become not only an inspiration to her son but also a fixture in his comedy. In his Netflix special, *American Boy*, he humorously addresses his mother’s strict upbringing, joking about her refusal to let him wallow in feelings of sadness or self-diagnose conditions like ADD. “At 28, my mom had already had me and was dealing with raising a family. I have a lot of respect for her,” he said in the special, dedicating it to her in his own way. The sketch “Protective Mom” and the viral “Domingo” sketch on SNL, both of which drew from Isabel’s persona, helped propel Hernánndez to a new level of fame, with his mother’s larger-than-life personality shining through in his performances.

Marcello’s Challenges and Triumphs in Hollywood

Despite his current success, Marcello Hernánndez’s path to fame has not been without its setbacks. During a candid conversation on Brittany Broski’s *Royal Court* podcast, he shared a lighthearted yet humbling story about an alien bathroom attendant sketch he co-wrote with Kenan Thompson that never made it to air. “We wrote one where me and Kenan are bathroom attendants, but we’re actually aliens,” he said, laughing at how the joke didn’t get the reaction they had hoped for. “Being able to humble yourself is really special,” he reflected, acknowledging that not every pitch lands the way you expect. But it’s this self-awareness and ability to laugh at his own mistakes that have endeared him to fans.

Marcello’s career, though, is undoubtedly on the rise. His Netflix special *American Boy*, filmed in his hometown of Miami, was released in January 2026 to critical acclaim for its blend of humor and heartfelt storytelling. In addition to his work on SNL, he is expanding his horizons in Hollywood. He will voice characters in *Shrek 5* alongside Skylar Gisondo and recently appeared in *Happy Gilmore 2* in 2025. The advice from Chris Rock to stay authentic and true to his roots has shaped his comedic voice, resonating particularly with younger audiences who are craving genuine, relatable performers.

Amidst the accolades, Marcello Hernánndez remains grounded, constantly reflecting on the lessons of humility and perseverance instilled by his mother. As he continues to build his comedy career and step into more high-profile Hollywood roles, his story is a testament to the power of family, resilience, and the courage to laugh at life’s challenges. With his mother by his side—whether as a comedic muse or a fierce online defender—Marcello is set to keep audiences laughing, thinking, and perhaps calling their own mothers to express their appreciation.