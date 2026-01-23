Marcella Detroit Unmasked as Gargoyle on The Masked Singer

Marcella Detroit, best known for her role in Shakespears Sister, has been revealed as the mysterious Gargoyle on ITV’s “The Masked Singer.” The 73-year-old singer was eliminated after a sing-off against Sloth, who triumphed with a performance of “Flash, Bang, Wallop” from the 1967 film *Half A Sixpence*.

Detroit, who performed Joan Jett’s “Bad Reputation” as Gargoyle, expressed her gratitude for the experience after being unmasked, telling host Joel Dommett, “I have had an incredible time, the people—except you—have been so nice and wonderful. You’re so cute, and you’re all great, thank you.” The episode, which embraced a spooky theme, also featured Dommett dressed as Wednesday Addams.

Detroit’s Journey and Emotional Exit

Following her departure, Detroit shared her bittersweet feelings. “I’m really sad to go. It’s been an incredible experience,” she said. She also explained that her move to the UK, where she has long wished to spend time with her husband, was part of her decision to join the show. “We really want to get back to England and spend some time there,” she added, recalling how the opportunity came at the perfect moment.

Shakespears Sister, the duo Detroit formed with Siobhan Fahey of Bananarama, is known for several UK top 10 singles, including their iconic 1992 hit “Stay.” Other notable tracks by the band include “You’re History” and “I Don’t Care.”

The “Masked Singer” will return next Saturday at 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX, continuing its blend of celebrity mystery and musical performances. The competition has kept audiences on edge as more contestants prepare for their own unmasking moments.