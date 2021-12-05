Marcel Brands has left Everton on an immediate basis.

After three and a half years as Everton’s director of football, Marcel Brands is stepping down.

Brands is a victim of the Blues’ dismal form, which has them just above the relegation zone. He signed a new three-year contract in April.

Following the team’s defeat to Liverpool in midweek, which extended the team’s winless streak to eight games, Brands was challenged by an enraged fan who pointed at the players and demanded the 59-year-old, “Did you recruit them?!?”

“Is it only the players?” Brands responded.

While Brands was not responsible for a number of the signings, he has been stripped of his duties. Rafa Benitez has inherited a club that contains players signed under six different managers.

Brands joined the club in 2018 and has had a mixed record in the transfer market, spending about £300 million on new players during his time there.

While Brands can point to the success of players like Lucas Digne, who he signed for £18 million from Barcelona, his critics point to additions like Jean-Philippe Gbamin, who cost £25 million.

But, after Marco Silva and Carlo Ancelotti, Benitez is the third permanent manager the Dutchman has worked with at Goodison Park.

