Maralee Nichols Reveals Tristan Thompson’s Relationship and Paternity Suit

Maralee Nichols, the mother who is suing Tristan Thompson for child support and pregnancy-related expenses, has spoken out about the paternity issue.

Thompson, 30, is the father of Nichols’ baby, whom she welcomed on Dec. 1, however the Sacramento Kings player has contested the child’s legitimacy. Since then, Thompson has stated that their relationship was never serious and that they only saw each other “sporadically” between December 2020 and March 13.

Nichols issued a long statement Friday to “defend her character,” outlining how she met Thompson and where they are today, just a day after Thompson’s paternity case was rejected in Texas, marking a legal triumph for Nichols.

“Many false and misleading tales about me have spread in the last few weeks. In a statement to E! News, Nichols claimed, “I have never released—and have never directed anyone else to release—any information regarding Tristan Thompson or any case involving him.” “I have never spoken to any news organization, nor have I ever leaked any material to anyone.” Thompson filed a paternity action against Nichols in California in June, while Nichols filed a paternity suit against her in Texas in July. The matter had been kept under wraps online, but now that it has been dismissed, she is disclosing the “facts” regarding her relationship with the player.

Nichols stated in her statement that she has lived in California since 2019 and has worked as a fitness model for several years. She denies ever worked for Thompson as a personal trainer.

Nichols claims she met Thompson in 2020 at a party at his Encino, California, home. In one of his prior court filings, the NBA player denied this, claiming that they met at someone else’s residence.

Nichols also claimed that the athlete informed her he was single and co-parenting his children, and that she “would never have gotten involved with Tristan if I known he was in a relationship.”

During his and Nichols’ relationship, Thompson was dating Khloé Kardashian, with whom he has 3-year-old daughter True. In June, they called it quits for the second time.

"Tristan told me he was not having a sexual relationship with anyone else; it was not casual sex nor did we have any arrangement," Nichols said in her statement, refuting Thompson's previous claim that the pair's relationship was "based on sex only" and that they communicated solely through Snapchat. Tristan and I texted and talked on the phone on a daily basis. We'd have to wait and see.