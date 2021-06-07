Many millennials claim that being on lockdown has increased their financial literacy.

According to a new survey, many young adults have used the past year to increase their personal finance expertise.

Despite the advantages, according to the Hitachi Capital UK poll, some young adults still lack a grasp of financial goods and services that might help them make educated decisions.

Around half of 18-34-year-olds (51%) said the lockdowns enhanced their financial literacy, with two-fifths (42%) saying their comprehension of personal finance products and services increased.

More than half of respondents said they now have confidence in their understanding of financial products and services.

However,