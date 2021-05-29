Many fans of ‘A Million Little Things Delilah’ hope she doesn’t return to the show.

Delilah Dixon (Stephanie Szostak) was a central character when Season 1 of A Million Little Things premiered in 2018. The suicide of her husband, Jon Dixon (Ron Livingston), brought the rest of the characters together to rethink their lives. Delilah, on the other hand, is absent from A Million Little Things Season 3, and some fans are hoping she will not return.

On Season 3 of ‘A Million Little Things,’ where is Delilah?

In A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 3, Delilah went for France. Delilah felt she needed to spend more time with her father before he died after witnessing the pain Jon’s death caused her daughter, Sophie (Lizzy Green). As a result, she and her father, Lenny, arranged a trip to France (Paul Guilfoyle).

On ‘A Million Little Things,’ where is the mother? Is Delilah ever going to return?

However, the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic caused havoc on the planet when Delilah was in Europe. Delilah couldn’t find a flight home at first. Her father, however, slipped and shattered his hip just as she was about to board an aircraft. As a result, she was forced to stay in France with Lenny until he recovered from his accident. Delilah is frequently asked about by fans. They also pondered how Sophie could travel to France to see her mother and then return home but Delilah was unable to do it. However, the basis of the issue is that Lenny requires more time to heal before the two can return home.

Why isn’t Stephanie Szostak in Season 3 of ‘A Million Little Things’?

Stephanie Szostak, her husband, and their two sons live in New York. A Million Little Things, on the other hand, is filmed in Vancouver, Canada. On April 21, 2021, the actress provided an explanation to her Instagram followers. She said that she wouldn’t be able to switch back and forth… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.