Mandy Moore, star of NBC’s ‘This Is Us,’ despises her early work so much that she wants to refund fans.

Mandy Moore is one of the few artists who has managed to not only stay relevant for decades, but also to continue to surprise critics and fans with greater work as time passes. Moore began her career in the entertainment sector as a pop anthem singer before moving on to acting.

Her biggest acclaim has come from her role in the long-running television drama series This Is Us. Moore is still highly committed to crafting outstanding songs, and music remains one of her loves.

Interestingly, the artist confessed in a 2006 interview that she had a low opinion of her early musical ventures.

When did Mandy Moore begin her career in show business?

Making this record allowed me to delve deeper into myself and share a significant aspect of who I am with the world. I hope it inspires you to think about your own life and provides you happiness.

I’m overjoyed to finally reveal Silver Landings, which has been in the works for over a decade.

March 6, 2020 — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore)

Moore was born in the state of New Hampshire in the year 1984. Moore and her family moved to Florida when she was a child, where she began taking music and acting courses.

Moore was lured to a career in the entertainment industry since she was a child, and she began acting in local theater shows before attending the Stagedoor Manor performing arts camp in the mid-90s.

Moore was signed to a record label in 1998, when she was just 13 years old, and began working on her debut studio album. Moore began traveling with the boy band Backstreet Boys around a year after signing with the label, getting vital stage experience.

She made her mark on the charts with the song “Candy,” which has remained a pop classic to this day. Moore was one of the world’s reigning pop princesses in the late 1990s, a vocalist with a benign “girl next door” persona.

Mandy Moore is best known for her work as a singer and actress today.