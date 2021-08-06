Mandy Moore Discusses Breastfeeding Her Baby: ‘Breastfeeding Isn’t Always Easy Sailing’

Mandy Moore, who delivered her newborn boy August earlier this year with husband Taylor Goldsmith, came to Instagram on Thursday to discuss her breastfeeding experience.

“Breastfeeding isn’t always easy (clogged ducts, scheduling life around feedings, pumping for work, etc…),” she wrote. “However, breastfeeding this newborn boy for nearly six months has been a beautiful, messy, and oh so rewarding experience that I will cherish for the rest of my life.”

“It goes without saying that #fedisbest, and I’m grateful to my body and the incredible support I’ve had around me (especially in the early days and weeks when I had no idea what I was doing) for allowing me this time to nourish my precious guy,” the 37-year-old singer continued.

The touching post, which was created in honor of National Breastfeeding Week, was accompanied with three photographs of Moore breastfeeding.

The star of “A Walk to Remember” was seen in the first photo looking at the infant while breastfeeding him. Moore was flanked by Goldsmith, who was gushing over the baby. Fans could get a better look at August while she was being breastfed in the second one. The two photos appear to have been taken a few months ago.

The third shot appeared to be more recent, and it showed the singer topless while breastfeeding her child. Moore covered her breasts with the infant as she gazed at the camera in her older appearance for “This Is Us.”

Moore’s tweet received a lot of love and support in the comments area from celebrities and fans.

Jennifer Aniston from “Friends” loved the post, while Tess Holliday, a prominent plus-size model, merely left hearts in the comments section.

Sofia Pernas of “The Young and the Restless” added, “Yeah mother!!”

“That third pic thooo!!!,” wrote actor Zachary Levi.

“It’s the youthful body and aged face Rebecca for me adore this congrats on 6 months of BF!!,” one fan remarked.

Moore shared a photo of her baby boy in February, writing, “He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the surprise of his parents.” We expected to fall in love in all kinds of unexpected ways, but it’s far more than we could have imagined. M and T.”

Moore has been a regular on the television series "This Is Us" since 2016. She also released the music video for last year.