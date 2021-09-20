Mandy Moore Attends Emmy Awards 2021 Alone After Husband’s Group Announces COVID-19 Exposure

Following his band’s recent exposure to COVID-19, Mandy Moore attended the glamorous 2021 Emmy Awards without her husband, Taylor Goldsmith.

The 37-year-old actress shared a message from his husband’s rock band, Dawes, on Instagram Stories before heading to the red carpet. The band’s gigs had been rescheduled due to COVID-19 exposure, according to the post. It stated it might issue full reimbursements to people who tested positive for the virus, however it did not specify who tested positive.

“We’re devastated to have to cancel tonight’s show and the next several. In the last hour, we’ve had a few positive tests. Everyone appears to be in good health, with only slight symptoms. We attempted to be as cautious and podded up as possible, but the virus still found us,” the group wrote.

Although the Instagram post’s comment section was blocked, it earned hundreds of likes from fans.

Although the article stated that it was written in Boston, Massachusetts, Moore is now in Los Angeles for the Emmy Awards. It’s unknown whether her 36-year-old spouse is one of the COVID-19-positive people.

Carolina Herrera’s crimson gown was worn by the star of “This Is Us” on the red carpet. She didn’t cover her face with a mask. Moore, though, has been vaccinated since March, according to Page Six.

The actress raved about parenthood on the red carpet, calling it “life-changing in every imaginable way.”

“It’s the most amazing sight I’ve ever seen. “This stuff is great, and I am really pleased to be at gatherings like this,” she said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Moore’s first child, August Harrison, was born in February. She announced the good news with an Instagram photo of her newborn wearing a sweet pastel onesie.

“Gus has arrived. August Harrison Goldsmith, our darling boy. He was on time and delivered exactly on time, much to his parents’ surprise. Moore wrote at the time, “We were prepared to fall in love in all kinds of new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined, M+T.”