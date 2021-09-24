Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho demonstrates Liverpool’s argument concerning transfers.

After a rather quiet summer in terms of recruitment, Liverpool fans were understandably frustrated at the end of the transfer window.

In reality, other from the signing of Ibrahima Konate, the Reds started this season with essentially the same lineup as the previous one, albeit with crucial players like Virgil Van Dijk returning from a long-term injury.

Fans’ discontent was exacerbated by commerce done elsewhere, with several of Liverpool’s Premier League competitors massively investing in their squads.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, and Manchester United all spent over £100 million on new players, putting them at the top of the Premier League spending leaderboard.

However, only Chelsea has been able to stay up with Liverpool in the early weeks of the Premier League season.

United paid the second most money this summer, after Arsenal, for Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane, and Jadon Sancho, a former Liverpool target.

Many Reds fans found it difficult to digest their team’s acquisition of the latter in particular. In his final 92 Bundesliga games, Sancho has proven to be a promising young striker, scoring 37 goals and registering 41 assists for a stunning 0.80 goals contribution per appearance.

Due to his outstanding pace and dribbling talents, many fans thought he’d be an ideal complement to Liverpool’s frontline.

Officials from Liverpool, on the other hand, were clearly of a different mind. That’s not to say he wasn’t considered by Michael Edwards and his team; rather, based on the potential impact he may have on this Liverpool side, he wasn’t thought worthy of the £73 million plus add-ons required to clinch his signature.

Given the level of talent already there at Anfield, it will be difficult for any single player to significantly enhance the club, at least to the point where spending such vast sums of money is justified.

It was different at United; their attack lacked the quality that Liverpool’s did, notably on the right, where they had no prominent right-sided attacker previous to Sancho’s arrival. As a result, their acquisition of the 21-year-old made more sense.

