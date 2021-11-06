Manchester United has risen above Liverpool in the Premier League’s wage ‘table.’

According to a research, Manchester United spends over £87.5 million more on wages each year than Liverpool.

The additions of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, and Raphael Varane during the summer have seen United’s wage bill soar to £226.6 million per year, with £85 million of that spent on their forward line as the Old Trafford club scrambles to return to their glory days, according to US sports finance website Spotrac, via the Daily Mirror.

That salary bill puts them first in the Premier League, ahead of Chelsea (£162.6 million) in second and Manchester City (£143.1 million) in third.

According to the data, Liverpool is currently in fourth place on the list, with an annual spend of £139.2 million, which is £39.4 million more than the next side on the list, Arsenal.

To put Liverpool’s player pay in context, they spend more than Burnley, Watford, Norwich, Leeds, and Brentford combined, according to this forecast.

The figures given are Spotrac estimates based on reported figures that have been updated to reflect the Premier League clubs’ summer transfer transactions. They do not account for other employment costs such as coaching staff, backstage teams, and other related costs.

When it comes to officially issued data for each club, based on audited accounts published for the financial year ending May 2020, Liverpool’s pay bill comes in second in the Premier League at £325 million, trailing only Manchester City’s £351 million yearly labor expenditures.

Manchester United came in third with £284 million spent in the most recent set of accounts, while Chelsea came in fourth with £281 million.

Liverpool’s large wage bill included bonus payments for on-field success, such as the Champions League win, while next year’s accounts will show another increase due to bonus payments due for Premier League success as well as new additions to the wage bill, such as Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota, which were not reflected last time.

Liverpool spend £36.7 million a year on their forward line, which comprises Mohamed Salah, Jota, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino, according to Spotrac data. It has been spent on a midfielder.