Manchester United has issued a warning to Liverpool through Jude Bellingham, Erling Haaland, and £108 million Jadon Sancho.

In the transfer market, Borussia Dortmund is no pushover.

When a great club wants to sign one of its star players, they will have to pay a high price.

Since Mario Gotze’s £31.5 million trade to Bayern Munich broke Jurgen Klopp’s heart in July 2013, no matter who is in charge of Dortmund, their transfer policy has been consistent.

If you want to be one of their players, you must follow their rules or your efforts will be in vain.

Man City, Man United, Arsenal, and Chelsea have all discovered this in recent years with the purchases of Ilkay Gundogan (£21 million), Henrikh Mkhitaryan (£30 million), Jadon Sancho (£73 million), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£56 million), and Christian Pulisic (£58 million).

Meanwhile, PSG signed Abdou Diallo for £29 million, Bayern signed Mats Hummels for £33 million, while Barcelona pursued Ousmane Dembele for £135.5 million.

When Erling Haaland leaves Dortmund, such figures will almost certainly be shattered, but Dortmund dug in their heels to guarantee that wasn’t the case this summer.

And while Klopp is well aware of Dortmund’s negotiating skills, Liverpool could be about to find out for themselves with rumors that the Reds are interested in signing Jude Bellingham next summer.

Despite the fact that the 18-year-old is just in his second season in Dortmund, the Daily Star reports that the Reds want to sign the England international at the end of the season.

Bellingham was fast-tracked into Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad for Euro 2020 after scoring 46 goals in four appearances for the German side last season, and it appears only a matter of time until he makes a transfer to the Premier League in the future.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can successfully entice him back to England, but their reported interest makes sense given their need to improve their homegrown ranks and the fact that the Reds did not pursue a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum this summer.

Liverpool has a history of taking their time to ensure they sign the right players, even if it means being patient.

After all, as Klopp clarified. “The summary has come to an end.”