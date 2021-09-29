Manchester City star’s promise before of Premier League clash with Liverpool: ‘It doesn’t matter.’

After a 2-0 loss to PSG, Manchester City defender Ruben Dias has given a rallying call ahead of their match against Liverpool on Sunday.

Idrissa Gueye, a former Everton midfielder, scored the opening goal in a 2-0 triumph at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday night, before Lionel Messi scored his first goal for his new club.

Manchester City entered the game in high spirits after defeating Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, but their momentum was halted before of their match against Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola’s team would have suffered a major setback if they had lost in Paris, but Dias insists the team is well-prepared for the journey to Anfield.

“It doesn’t matter [ahead of Liverpool], because we know what we’re capable of, who we are, and what we need to do to win at Anfield,” he stated.

“Obviously, it’s a loss, and we’re [disappointed], but that’s part of having a great club. We’ll take it, but we’ll be back in no time.

“Right now, our main emphasis is on Sunday’s game at Anfield, and that’s where we’ll spend all of our energy.”

Liverpool are in excellent form heading into the weekend’s top-of-the-table game, having kept their unbeaten start to the season going with a 5-1 win against Porto.

In the Champions League, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino all scored, while Curtis Jones also shone for the Reds, helping Jurgen Klopp’s side to the top of Group B.

Liverpool, who are currently the only team in the Premier League without a loss, will be hoping to avenge a 4-1 home defeat to City in February last season during the club’s injury crisis.

Dias stated that his teammates failed to capitalize on their opportunities against PSG, which proved to be the difference in a match against a top team.

“We know the team was there, the team performed, and we generated chances, but we didn’t finish them, which has a big impact in a game like this,” the Portuguese international said.

“A single goal could have altered everything. In essence, we have.” “The summary comes to an end.”