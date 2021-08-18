Man is regretting himself for not informing his 41-year-old pal about the vaccine.

After complaining to friends and relatives that he “couldn’t breathe,” a “kind-hearted man” died without learning he had coronavirus.

Carl Pennington of Skelmersdale died in Southport Hospital at the age of 41 after testing positive for coronavirus.

Carl “didn’t realize” he had coronavirus until he started moaning about being unable to breathe, according to close friend Jamie Williamson, 31.

Carl was in the hospital for a total of ten days, and his condition had “begun to improve,” according to his family.

The 41-year-old Liverpool FC supporter then became ill and had to be put on a ventilator.

Carl died about 30 minutes after being put on the machine on Monday, August 9, according to Jamie.

“My mother contacted me screaming and crying and said he had gone,” Jamie told The Washington Newsday.

“I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. When I called his brother to ask if it was real, they informed me. “I was heartbroken.”

Carl was characterized by Jamie as a “really remarkable individual” who was “well-known to everyone.”

He stated, “You wouldn’t have met a more kind-hearted man in your life, and he no doubt impacted a lot of people’s hearts by just being himself.”

“He would put everyone else before himself; if you needed a box picked up or your hair trimmed, he was always available.

“It’s difficult to accept that he’s gone; I’ll miss him and can’t thank him enough for being the older brother I never had.”

Jamie has been “kicking himself” since his friend’s death for not persuading Carl to obtain the coronavirus vaccine.

Jamie, along with Carl’s other friends, has been given their first doses.

“A couple of us have gone to get our shots today, and I’m just kicking myself because he was cutting my hair for me and talking about how he wasn’t going to get the vaccine,” he said.

“I wish I could have pushed him or encouraged him to get it, but in the end, everything comes down to personal preference.”

Carl spent the majority of his adult life caring for his mother, who passed away earlier this year from a heart attack.

