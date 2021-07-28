Man is punched by yobs on scooters who threaten him with a knife.

A group of males on scooters in Birkenhead threatened a 21-year-old man with a knife and punched him.

On July 9 at 6.10 p.m., a scary incident occurred on Tollemache Road in Birkenhead.

After being threatened and assaulted by the mob, the man, who was riding a grey Titan Lexmoto scooter, managed to depart.

READ MORE: A 30-year-old father of two who was known as the “life and soul of the party” has died unexpectedly.

Merseyside Police is now looking for witnesses to come forward with any information about the incident.

“We’re urging the public to come forward if they remember seeing a man on a grey Titan Lexmoto scooter being intimidated and assaulted by a number of other individuals on scooters earlier this month,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson stated on the Wirral Police Facebook page.

“The incident is said to have occurred around 6:10 p.m. on July 9th on Tollemache Road B in Birkenhead.

“The victim, a 21-year-old guy, was threatened with a knife and punched, but he was able to flee.”

Merseyside Police is asking anyone with dashcam footage or who may have witnessed the incident to contact them through 101, DM, the Merseyside Police Contact Centre, or by phoning Crimestoppers anonymously.