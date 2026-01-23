Man Describes Life-Altering Battle With Flesh-Eating Infection

A father who lost his lips and all four limbs to a rare flesh-eating infection has shared his harrowing story, which began when he dismissed his symptoms as a simple case of “man flu.” Alex Lewis, now 45, was 33 years old when the terrifying ordeal started in November 2013, an experience that would transform his life forever.

What initially seemed like a common cold quickly escalated into something far worse. Lewis, who ran a pub in Winchester with his wife, first noticed flu-like symptoms that worsened over the course of several days. He didn’t think much of it at first, chalking it up to the typical winter illnesses that often circulated through his pub. But by the third day, he was bedridden, unable to even drink – a sign that his condition was growing more severe.

When unusual purple and grey marks started appearing on his skin, followed by blood in his urine, it became clear something was seriously wrong. Doctors later determined that Lewis had contracted Strep A sepsis, an infection that caused his body to go into shock, triggering multiple organ failure. Despite being given only a 1% chance of survival within the first three days, Lewis fought through intensive care for a week, but the infection was spreading rapidly.

Drastic Measures to Save His Life

As his body turned black with the infection, and his limbs were increasingly affected, doctors had no choice but to amputate both his arms and legs in an effort to save his life. This form of Streptococcal Toxic Shock Syndrome (STSS) is extremely rare, and while most people experience little more than a sore throat, the infection proved fatal for Lewis unless the drastic step was taken.

When he woke up from surgery, Lewis was unable to see his limbs, which had been removed in the effort to stop the infection from spreading further. “I remember waking up and being attached to all these machines. It was nuts – I couldn’t see my legs or hands,” he recalled. “My body started to change color, and I could see purple patches developing everywhere. I was just black. The doctors told me that if the infection reached my upper torso, I wouldn’t have made it.”

Miraculously, he survived, but the lengthy rehabilitation period following his discharge from the hospital was both physically and mentally demanding. It was during this time that Lewis had a moment of clarity that helped him break free from his battle with alcohol addiction, which had been exacerbated by his work in the pub industry.

“The recovery process gave me clarity. For a start, it gave me nine months away from drinking,” he said. “I started to see a path ahead of me that I wasn’t on before.”

As his body and mind healed, Lewis made it his mission to help others facing similar challenges, especially those dependent on mobility aids. He now advocates for better access to essential equipment for individuals with disabilities, while also pursuing a series of ambitious physical challenges.

In 2028, he plans to embark on a crossing of Africa and is even eyeing a cross-country ski trek across Greenland. In the meantime, he’s preparing for the grueling task of rowing across the North Atlantic.

Lewis’ experience has also inspired him to reflect on his time in Ethiopia, where he assisted in building a wheelchair factory. The experience left him feeling more appreciative of life, despite the losses he endured. “It made me realize that, despite all I’ve lost, this condition has ultimately given me more than it has taken away,” he said.