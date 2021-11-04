Man caught on camera talking on his phone while driving had £21k in ‘dodgy’ cash hidden in his car.

A man caught on camera using his phone while driving had £21k in’shady’ cash hidden in the rear seat.

Clayton Jones, 29, was stopped by police in Bluebell Lane, Huyton, when he was seen driving a Seat Leon with his phone to his ear.

Jones was only stopped by police because he was on his phone, Liverpool Crown Court heard today (Thursday, November 4).

Mum heard a ‘pop’ when her boyfriend smashed her eye socket.

Prosecutor Derek Jones stated: “They immediately realized he was eager to exit his vehicle, and they walked over to the police car and climbed inside.

“They told him what they had witnessed, and when they started looking into the vehicle’s insurance, they got more suspicious.”

Jones then attempted to flee the police car, resulting in a scuffle in which cops were forced to fire tear gas against him.

Officers then searched his vehicle, discovering two bags containing £21,090 in cash on the back seat and in the rear footwell.

When questioned about the incident, he said he had no remark, and his residence was searched but nothing was found.

Mr. Jones stated, ” “The CPS accepts that he was a courier who was paid for transporting this sum of money rather than it being his.

“We don’t know where the money came from, but it appears to have been obtained through significant criminal activity, with drug dealing being the most likely scenario.”

On July 29, 2019, the 29-year-old, also known as Richards, of Steers Croft, Stockbridge Village, pleaded guilty to criminal property possession.

Jones “was a courier and would have been paid,” defense attorney Peter Killen said. He was unemployed and had taken the money, which he was moving when he was apprehended. He had a feeling it was shady.” He said he has a partner and a young son and now works for a vehicle recovery company.

“You knew at the time you were doing this conduct that it was a criminal offence,” the judge, Recorder Simon Parrington, told him. You had every reason to believe the money was illegal, and you were completely correct, yet you went ahead and did it anyway.” He acknowledged that there had been some delay in bringing the. “The summary has come to an end.”