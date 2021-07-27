Mamadou Sakho, Liverpool’s class clown who challenged Jurgen Klopp’s patience and suffered the price for failing to learn his lesson, said, “I cannot believe the lie.”

It was a deadline day signing that would most delight Liverpool fans as they prepared to wrap up a busy, but ultimately lackluster summer.

With Brendan Rodgers looking to bolster his defensive options following the signing of Kolo Toure on a free transfer, the highly-rated but inexperienced Thiago Ilori was brought in for £7 million.

At the start of September 2013, however, it was not the young Portuguese who would steal the show.

Mamadou Sakho, who arrived from Paris Saint-Germain to much fanfare, would be the star of the show.

Sakho would become the most expensive centre-back in Anfield history at the time, costing £18 million. He would also be among the top five most expensive players in any position.

Although the deal’s timing, arriving in the final days of the window, alarmed some, Sakho’s signature was seen as a statement at the time.

At the age of 23, the former PSG captain was regarded as a possible backbone of a Liverpool defense that would support Rodgers’ quest for triumph.

In September 2013, Sakho, who had been capped 14 times by France, was tipped to become a long-term fixture at the heart of Liverpool’s defense.

It was a theory that Rodgers wholeheartedly agreed with.

Rodgers remarked at the time, “You look at certain teams and they have ageing centre-halves because it is a challenge to acquire a genuinely excellent one.”

“Sakho is only 23, but he is an accomplished player with senior international experience and the appearance of a monster in training. He is someone who is prepared for the present, and that is exactly what we desire.

“We had a chance to safeguard the club for the next ten years or so, and we took it.”

Sakho’s debut season coincided with Rodgers’ best season as Liverpool manager, when the Reds came within a whisker of winning the Premier League for the first time in nearly a quarter-century.

The Frenchman, on the other hand, only made 18 Premier League games as Liverpool’s title ambitions were dashed by a weak defense that allowed 50 goals.

That number was roughly double that of third-placed Chelsea, making the investigation into what went wrong a simple task.

Critics saw an unpleasant atmosphere. “The summary has come to an end.”