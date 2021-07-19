Mama June’s Daughter Is ‘Waiting Patiently’ For Second Baby: Pumpkin Shannon Pregnancy Update

According to her most recent social media post, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, Mama June Shannon’s daughter, is on the verge of welcoming her second kid.

The 21-year-old reality star shared another mirror picture she snapped inside a public restroom on Instagram on Sunday. Pumpkin is all grins in the photo, and she’s holding her phone up to capture the occasion.

She captioned the photo, which clearly shows off her huge baby bulge, “39 weeks waiting patiently.”

Many followers reacted positively to her tweet right away. Most wished her a safe delivery, while others expressed their eagerness to meet the We TV star’s kid for the first time.

One person wrote, “May you have a blessed delivery, Pumpkin, and may good fortune smile upon you and your family!!!”

“Wishing you a safe and straightforward delivery. You have a fantastic appearance. “Best regards to you and your entire family,” said another.

“Just a week more. “I can’t wait to see baby number two,” a third user added.

Pumpkin has been keeping her admirers up to date on her second pregnancy via social media. She teased the impending birth of her newborn boy with husband Josh Efird, 24, earlier this week.

The soon-to-be mom of two posted a picture in front of her bathroom mirror on Monday, revealing that she’s now 38 weeks pregnant in the comment. She followed up with a photo of her first kid, Ella Grace, who is three years old and smiling while holding the sonogram of her younger sibling.

Pumpkin’s family, notably her aunt Joanne “Doe Doe” Shannon, is ecstatic to welcome her second child. In early June, the 56-year-old shared a photo of herself and her pregnant niece hugging at the baby shower the expectant mother gave in Gordon, Georgia.

“We started with months, then weeks, and ultimately days. Doe Doe said in the caption, “So excited for baby B to arrive.”

Pumpkin and Josh have named their kid Bentley Jameson, as previously reported. Mama June, 41, has announced on social media that her daughter will be born on July 25.