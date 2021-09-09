Mama June wishes to ‘let go of the past’ and become a ‘better version of herself.’

Mama June Shannon is manifesting only good things in her life as she makes the decision to move forward and let go of the past.

The 42-year-old reality actress used TikTok on Wednesday to send a powerful message to her 357,000 TikTok fans about wanting to be better.

“I’m going to be good all the time. She added in an overlay text in a clip showing her lip-syncing to an original Lindseyricky Caves track, “I might encounter some bumps along the way, but I always come out on top.”

Mama June went on to say that she is doing what makes her happy and working on becoming a “better” version of herself. She also stated that she is “putting the past behind” and “looking forward to what lies ahead.”

In her post, the We TV star also stated, “I’m always going to come out on top.” [A]ll the time I’ve had, all the time I’ll have. Simply take a seat and learn something new. Amazing things are in store for me.”

Many of her followers were ecstatic to see this new Mama June, and many expressed their gratitude in the comments.

“You’re on your own, June.” One person wrote, “You can either go through it or GROW THROUGH IT, and you have chosen the proper option.”

“June, you are incredible!!! Keep up the excellent work! Another person remarked, “You are an inspiration.”

Mama June has discussed the harsh difficulties she faced over the years, which were captured on her family’s reality show, “Mama June: From Not To Hot.”

Honey Boo Boo’s mother claims that the last couple of seasons of their program have been “difficult” for her and her family, especially as she battled her heroin addiction, which culminated to her arrest in March 2019.

Mama June also stated that what viewers saw on the show was authentic because they wanted to keep it “raw,” “real,” and “no scripts” since they just wanted to show viewers “real life stuff.”

Mama June had to deal with a heartbreak in addition to her rehab stint and legal battle, when she and Geno Doak called it quits early this year. Mama June stated last month that Geno was no longer a part of her life, however it was unclear when the two broke up.

Mama June is said to have relocated to Florence, Alabama after their breakup. Following that, Brief News from Washington Newsday.