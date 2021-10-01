Mama June was photographed in Las Vegas with her rumored boyfriend Jordan McCollum.

June Shannon was spotted for the first time with reported boyfriend Jordan McCollum since dating allegations began to circulate last month.

Over the weekend, the 42-year-old star of “Mama June: From Not to Hot” and the 24-year-old TikTok influencer were captured as they entered the high-end Bellagio hotel in Las Vegas.

Mama June wore a revealing white lace cover-up over a dark blue blouse in the exclusive photographs obtained by Daily Mail. In the images, she was also wearing gray trousers and a pair of white sneakers.

McCollum, on the other hand, was dressed in a black top with camo leggings and white sneakers. During the sighting, he was also wearing his distinctive backward cap.

According to the photographs, the couple just exited a black stretch limousine. When they got out of the automobile, they were each clutching white plastic bags. They also had a conversation with the valet before entering the hotel.

Mama June and McCollum have been in the news recently, with tabloids reporting that the two are dating. Mama June, on the other hand, slammed the rumors when she took to TikTok in late September to emphasize that she’s “extremely pleased to call Jordan my best friend.” “Not a single thing more, not a single thing less.”

McCollum had remained silent about the allegations, but he recently put them to rest when he announced his relationship on social media. He published a video on TikTok last week before leaving for Las Vegas, showing off his loving partner to his 1.2 million fans on the platform.

Jordan is dating Ashyln Talley, a mother of two young children. The influencer, who also has a daughter from a previous relationship, kisses his girlfriend’s lips while laying in bed together in a video clip he released earlier this week.

McCollum also boldly flaunted his fiancée on Instagram, posting multiple images of the two of them taken prior to their trip to Los Angeles. The duo can be seen in one photo posing in front of a Ferris wheel, wearing matching black sweatshirts and camo leggings. Jordan referred to Ashlyn as his “queen” in the caption.

Mama June also appears to be a fan of the two's burgeoning romance, as she commented on one of her best friend's Instagram images, "I'm so happy for you… can't wait to get to know her more."