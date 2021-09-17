Mama June Tears Up Over Rumored Boyfriend Jordan McCollum’s Sobriety Progress.

Mama June Shannon is so pleased of her reputed lover Jordan McCollum’s recovery success that she couldn’t help but cry when she saw his last social media post.

On Wednesday, the 24-year-old TikTok influencer posted a new update on the short-form video-sharing platform to show his fans how much he’s evolved in the last six months. McCollum showed a series of images taken over the course of a half-year, some of which depicted his lowest points, in the video he shared to the app.

“These first photographs may show a lot of anguish, but all I see is a dead guy, lifeless [and]no pain in his eyes. In a voiceover at the beginning of the video, he says, “There is no living… not desiring to [live].”

More bright and cheery photographs of the TikTok celebrity were presented as the clip went, and his narration also took a more positive tone as he highlighted how he was able to improve his life in the last six months.

“I’m pleased with myself. I’m quite pleased with myself because I’m happy. I’m as content as I’ve ever been in my life. I genuinely adore myself. The best part is that I can only get that kind of energy from myself,” McCollum remarked.

The 42-year-old reality personality revealed her emotions in the comments after reading his post, saying that she became emotional while watching the clip because she was there during his journey and watched what Jordan went through.

“You made me cry again, Jordan, because I know how difficult the last six months have been for you. I’m extremely proud of you, and I’ll always be here for you. You’re doing an incredible job,” she wrote.

“And I’m delighted I’m here to see [you]grow,” Mama June said. I’m so proud of you. I have to admit, you were the happiest I’ve seen you in months last month.”

The star of “Mama June: From Not to Hot” also chose to make a TikTok video to discuss McCollum’s improvement and their friendship. Mama June had stated that she and Jordan were never romantically linked and that they were simply friends last month.

Mama June revealed in a new TikTok update that she and McCollum are still close and that she is grateful to have been a part of his sobriety path. She also admitted to having witnessed the incident. Brief News from Washington Newsday.