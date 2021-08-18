Mama June Speaks Out About Geno Doak’s Split: ‘He’s Not In My Life.’

Following her breakup with ex-boyfriend Geno Doak, Mama June Shannon has revealed that she is single.

In a recent live talk with a pal on social media, the 42-year-old reality actress addressed her dating status. Mama June stated that she and the 45-year-old have called it quits during their conversation, implying that they have been separated for some time.

TMZ quoted the We TV star as saying during the live conversation, “Listen, Geno is not in the f—-in’ picture.” “[He] hasn’t been a part of my life.”

On her social media sites, the “Mama June: From Not to Hot” star appeared to address fan inquiries about her and Geno’s relationship when she remarked that if people really want to know what’s going on in Geno’s life, they should just visit his Instagram.

Geno, who had previously been mysterious on social media, recently updated his Instagram with two new postings, both of which appeared to be about his sadness over his broken romance with Mama June.

Geno wrote a strange article earlier this month about giving someone the freedom they want. He posted a photo of a magnificent sunset he observed on Jensen Beach in Florida three days later, around the same time that supporters said they saw Mama June move to Florence, Alabama.

It’s unclear when the two split up, but Mama June was challenged to pick between her daughters and her then-boyfriend in a promotional interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this year, when the fifth season of their family’s reality show was still airing.

“It’s a foregone conclusion. She said at the time, “You always chose your kids.” “Men come and go,” says the narrator. “Kids and some family members are always present.”

Mama June reconnected with her daughters Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 21, and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 15, towards the end of Season 5. She also made a commitment at the time to reclaim her family after abandoning them two years prior, when she was in the throes of her heroin addiction battles with Geno.

In March of this year, Mama June and Geno were arrested on narcotics allegations. Geno was recently sentenced to 16 months in Macon Community Corrections in Alabama for his crack cocaine charge, but Mama June was fortunate to avoid prison.