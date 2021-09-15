Mama June slams rumors linking her to many men following her split from Geno Doak.

Following her breakup from ex-boyfriend Geno Doak, Mama June Shannon has had enough of the speculations romantically tying her to a slew of social media influencers.

The 42-year-old reality star took to TikTok on Tuesday to confront the accusations once and for all, putting an end to suspicions that she’d moved on quickly from her sadness over Geno.

Mama June is seen talking to the camera from inside the car in the video, reminding her followers that amicable connections between men and women are very possible and real.

“Let me tell you something,” the divisive matriarch remarked, “men and women can be friends and not be in a committed, passionate, sexual relationship together.”

“Because they’re constantly there for each other, they can be each other’s person. They are in love with one other. She went on to say, “They care about each other and want the best for each other.”

Mama June also blasted out people circulating the relationship allegations, saying, “You believe you know what’s going on in my life, but you don’t.”

Honey Boo Boo’s mother was recently linked to three guys, Donnie Hobbs, Jordan McCollum, and an emerging influencer named Jay, who turned out to be content makers on the short-form, video-sharing app.

Mama June has already spoken out about the rumors and reports surrounding Hobbs and McCollum. According to her, the two men were just buddies with whom she had no love feelings.

The We TV star did not respond to the accusations, but Jay disclosed in a livestream that he did take his “famous crush” out to dinner, that they spent time together and even kissed, but that nothing more happened after that.

Mama June also revealed on social media earlier this month that she isn’t interested in finding love on TikTok because she has decided to focus on “learning to love myself first.”

After suffering through so much in the previous years, including her separation with Geno and her difficulties with her drug addiction, the “Mama June: From Not To Hot” star claimed she’s ready to “leave the past behind” and become a “better version” of herself in a follow-up interview.

Mama June updated her supporters over the weekend, telling them that she is now happy since she has finally moved on from “20 years of toxicity and multiple [failed]relationships.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.