Mama June slams ‘Karen,’ who claims to be ‘desperate’ for a new man.

Mama June Shannon lambasted a “Karen” who accused her of being overly desperate to find a new mate following her breakup with long-term boyfriend Geno Doak.

After calling it split with Geno, the 42-year-old reality star took to TikTok Tuesday to answer to a critic who accused Mama June of being desperate to find a new guy instead of focusing on her youngest daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 16, and her connection with her.

Mama June’s newest TikTok post said, “Instead of looking for a boyfriend, love yourself and your child who [you]left with her sister while you went out and let a man use [you]and make you broke.”

According to the BBC, the name “Karen” was coined by a popular meme to describe a specific type of middle-class, white lady who acts as though she is the most fortunate person.

Mama June responded to Karen’s statement by clarifying some of her recent posts on the short-form video-sharing platform. Most of her recent postings, it appears, have referenced to her desire to discover true love and being prepared for when that time comes.

“See, honey! Karen, this Karen, Karen, Karen, Karen, Karen, Karen, Karen, Karen, Karen, Just because I produce a video doesn’t mean I’m desperate for a male or hunting for one. In a new video, the reality star adds, “I’m pleased with myself, I love myself, and I’m having the time of my f—king life with myself.”

She informed the critic that she and her children were “doing amazing” before closing her post. She also included the critic’s username in the caption of her post.

Mama June’s message received a lot of good feedback from her fans. Several others expressed their delight since the divisive matriarch finally addressed the subject.

“I’m delighted you clarified that, because you’ve been giving off the impression that all you want is a new man. One concerned fan responded, “Your girls have gone through enough.”

“It’s no one’s business whether you’re looking for a man or anything else. Another said, “I’d block them and not even respond to them.”

“You owe no explanation to those folks. They don’t matter, and they don’t know what you’re going through. Another person remarked, “Keep loving yourself because your [happiness]is evident.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.