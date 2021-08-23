Mama June is dating again after her breakup with Geno Doak. What You Should Know About Your Rumored Boyfriend

Following her breakup from Geno Doak, Mama June Shannon is said to have found new love, and her new boyfriend is supposed to be a considerably younger man called Jordan McCollum.

Rumors abound that the 42-year-old reality star has a new guy in her life, and he looks to be the catalyst for Mama June’s recent dramatic changes.

After fans saw their interactions on social media, the “Mama June: From Not to Hot” singer is said to be dating Jordan McCollum, a 24-year-old TikTok content creator and influencer.

Mama June has been making waves on social media for a long time because to her and her family’s reality shows, but McCollum is gaining traction thanks to his TikTok account, which has 1.1 million followers and 13.3 million likes.

Mama June, who has over 700,000 Instagram followers, used to use the photo-sharing network to communicate with and update her fans. But, in just a few months, she made the major jump to TikTok, where she quickly built a following of over 300,000 people.

It’s unclear when the two started conversing on TikTok, but Mama June recently expressed her adoration for Jordan, saying in a TikTok post that the single parent was “such an inspiration” to her.

For months, McCollum has been detailing his battle with heroin addiction on the site. He’s also talked about his beliefs, and he likes to share lovely moments he’s had with his daughter on the platform from time to time.

Fans reported on social media earlier this month that Mama June had relocated to Florence, Alabama. They also said they saw the reality star there purchasing a home, furniture, and a car. Mama June had not yet stated if she and Geno had broken up, thus the move was startling at the moment.

Mama June recently broke her silence and said that she and Geno had called it quits, albeit she has not confirmed if she went to the city.

According to McCollum’s TikTok bio, he currently resides in Florence.

Due to their recent contacts on social media, Mama June has also fuelled rumours that she may have bought Jordan a car. On July 18, the TikTok star released a video of his new ride, claiming that “someone” had purchased it for him.

He was showing off a 2013 at the time. Brief News from Washington Newsday.