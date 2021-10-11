Mama June Gets a Surprise: Her Rumored Boyfriend Gets Engaged To A Different Woman.

Since announcing her breakup from Geno Doak, Mama June Shannon has been linked to TikTok star Jordan McCollum. McCollum, on the other hand, surprised fans this weekend when he revealed his engagement to a different woman.

On Sunday, the 24-year-old internet sensation announced his engagement to Ashlyn Talley, a fellow TikTok influencer.

McCollum shared a photo of their shadows at sunset on Instagram, with him down on one knee as he proposed to Talley. In the caption, McCollum wrote, “Here’s to forever with the love of my life.”

Many of his followers congratulated him and his fiancée, but some questioned why they got engaged so quickly given that they had only been dating for about a month.

“My heartiest congratulations to you both. “I’m so pleased for you both,” one fan said.

“Congratulations!!!! You’ve gone a long way! “You are deserving of all the happiness that is coming your way, and so much more,” said another.

“How long someone has been together has no bearing on how long they’ve been together.” So be it if they know who their [sic]are. It’s all about being happy. “Congratulations, you two,” a third user commented.

Aside from his TikTok videos, where he has over 1.2 million followers, McCollum has been in the news recently after being linked to the 42-year-old “Mama June: From Not to Hot” actress.

The mother of Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and McCollum made headlines late last month when they were seen together leaving the high-end Bellagio hotel in Las Vegas. The couple was seen departing a black extended limousine with white plastic bags inside the establishment at the time.

Despite the fact that the two have been fanning rumors of a possible romance since Mama June’s split from longtime husband Geno, the outspoken matriarch stated on social media that McCollum is her best friend and that there is nothing else going on between them.

Mama June made it obvious that she was aware of McCollum’s relationship with Talley, a mother of two, when he introduced her as his girlfriend on Instagram in September.

“I’m ecstatic for you… “Can’t wait to learn more about her [and]become her friend, just like I am yours, always,” the TLC singer wrote at the time.