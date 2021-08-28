Mama June Finally Speaks Out About Jordan McCollum’s Dating Rumors.

June “Mama June” Shannon has clarified her present relationship status, denying allegations that she is seeing a considerably younger man.

On Friday, the 42-year-old reality actress clarified on social media that she is not dating TikTok sensation Jordan McCollum, who is 18 years her junior.

Mama June took advantage of the opportunity to express her support for McCollum in the comments area of a video he posted on his Instagram account to update fans on his sobriety.

“I adore this. Yes, TiickTock [sic]users have no idea who Jordan is outside of social media,” she stated, adding, “Jordan is sober, Jordan is joyful, Jordan is goofy.”

In a follow-up interview, the star of “Mama June: From Not to Hot” clarified that she and McCollum are just friends.

“I’m also ecstatic to call Jordan my best friend. That’s all there is to it. She went on to say, “I’m proud of him.”

Mama June and McCollum recently made headlines after fans speculated that their interactions on social media indicated that they were dating.

Mama June may have purchased McCollum’s new automobile, according to some fans, after the reality personality commented on his Instagram picture showing off his new ride, saying he deserved it. McCollum had previously confirmed that “someone” had purchased the automobile on his behalf.

Mama June’s supporters also revealed on social media that they spotted her when she just relocated to Florence, Alabama. According to his TikTok bio, McCollum is now residing in Florence.

It’s also worth mentioning that Mama June described the single parent as “such an inspiration” in one of her TikTok posts from last month.

McCollum has a daughter from a prior relationship, and he’s been chronicling their bonding moments on TikTok, where he has over 1.1 million followers and 13.3 million likes, as well as his problems with drug addiction and faith.

Mama June’s statement comes two days after she appeared on the same social media platform to throw some shade at her ex-boyfriend Geno Doak, 45.

She released an audio recording of McCollum speaking to ladies who have faced hardships as a result of their boyfriends at the time.

“Can you tell me what he’s doing for you?” Why are you kneeling down to a man who isn’t willing to show you what you’re truly worth?” In the video, McCollum is heard stating.

