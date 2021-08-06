Mama June and Geno Doak Have a Feud? Reality Boyfriend of a celebrity posts a cryptic message about freedom.

Is it true that Mama June Shannon and Geno Doak are no longer together? This was the reaction of admirers after the latter uploaded a mysterious Instagram post about someone requesting freedom.

Geno, 45, who has remained relatively quiet on social media, recently shared a TikTok video of a user with the handle @julesmadrid singing Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” on his Instagram account.

“Now you’re saying you want your freedom/ Well, who am I to keep you down?” In the video, the TikTok user sings, “It’s only proper that you should play the way you feel.”

Geno appeared to agree with the lines she sung when he wrote “True” in the caption, prompting one admirer to wonder if he and Mama June, 41, are still together.

Geno did not answer to the inquiry, so other fans in the comments section provided context for the reality star’s statement. When Mama June appeared online recently, some people asked her about Geno, and her response raised some eyebrows, according to another follower.

The We TV star reportedly advised her fans not to ask about Geno because she “didn’t give a s—- about what he was up to.” Mama June was also said to get enraged when Geno’s name was mentioned at the time.

On Geno’s mysterious tweet, several admirers chose to show their support. One person wrote that she supports Geno since “women come and go.” “Team Geno no matter what,” said another.

Geno’s message comes a week after Joanne “Doe Doe” Shannon updated fans on Mama June’s family after the lead actress of “Mama June: From Not to Hot” was missing from social media.

Mama June’s older sister, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, 21, decided to communicate with followers in the comments area after uploading a series of images of her newborn son Bentley Jameson on Instagram.

Doe Doe confirmed that Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 15, is still living with her elder sister, Pumpkin, in response to a fan’s question. However, because she’s a “busy adolescent,” they weren’t able to spend much time together when she went to Pumpkin’s house.

Doe Doe was asked by a different admirer if Mama June accompanied her to visit their grandson with Pumpkin. Doe Doe then delivered a startling response when she stated that only her grandson Bryan and her daughter were with her. Brief News from Washington Newsday.