Mallory’s switch-up in ‘Cruel Summer’ is jarring to fans, leading to darker theories about her.

Cruel Summer, a Freeform show, is a hit with viewers for a variety of reasons, but one of the most important is that it is filled with mystery and intrigue. This, of course, leads to a plethora of hypotheses regarding the upcoming drama.

Jeanette Turner and Kate Wallis are the two main characters in this story. Mallory, on the other hand, has played a bigger role in the last few episodes. And admirers have noted that she behaves extremely differently around Jeanette and Kate. This does not sit well with the opinions of these viewers. [Warning: There will be spoilers for Cruel Summer to episode 8].

When they were “friends,” one admirer pointed out how “awful” Mallory was to Jeanette.

According to Olivia Holt, Mallory changed Kate’s outlook in this one way in “Cruel Summer.”

Jeanette Turner used to be this awkward youngster who rose to fame only to lose it all after Kate Wallis claimed she saw her in Martin Harris’ basement and didn’t say anything. Along with Vince, Mallory used to be Jeanette’s close friend. Mallory, on the other hand, was never the friendliest to Jeanette, and episode 8 depicted how their relationship ended for good.

One Reddit member stated that they “still don’t like Mallory,” particularly after “Proof.”

They commented, “Mallory is so bad in the Jeanette-centric episodes, especially this last one.” “I was rewatching all of the episodes, and she is continuously awful to Jeanette when they are ‘friends.’”

They argue that the manner she handles Jeanette in 1995, particularly the “jabs” she throws at her when she asks for the snow globe, demonstrates that she has showed “no meaningful personal progress” despite the passage of time.

Someone another agreed, writing that after rewatching everything, Mallory is just…