Malia White of ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ is dating again after her breakup with Tom Checketts [photo].

After her breakup with ex Tom Checketts, Malia White appears to have found new love.

Jake Baker, White’s reported boyfriend, appears to have made their relationship public on social media. He posted a snapshot of himself kissing White on Instagram on Sunday, captioning it with a black love emoji.

Katie Flood, the chief stew, responded to the photo with a fire emoji. Meanwhile, stew Courtney Veale commented that White and Baker’s nice photo together “just rocked the internet.”

Baker, an engineer, appeared in the Bravo series’ sixth season, according to the source. On White’s birthday last month, he also paid tribute to her.

He said on Instagram at the time, “HAPPY BITHDAY to the Moon Boot Queen herself [black heart emoji]ILY.”

White has never shared an Instagram photo of herself with Baker. According to the source, the two had a double date with their former employer Captain Sandy Yawn and her partner earlier this year.

White stated in an earlier interview that her relationship with Sandy became unpleasant after the captain questioned her sexuality.

“To be honest, I believe Malia is secretly gay. That is my viewpoint. That’s what everyone in production thinks,” Sandy stated in a video a year ago. “Isn’t this supposed to be open to the public? So, who knows?” she speculated.

“To be fair, that remark was made the night before filming began. So I simply had to jump on the boat and put on a big smile,” White said in a statement to Us Weekly in response to the video. “I believe the one thing I know about Captain Sandy is that she never intends to harm anyone. She never intends to be disrespectful or harmful in any way.”

White’s current relationship with Baker began roughly a year after she divorced Checketts. She revealed that they ended their relationship in September of last year.

In a two-part Instagram video titled “PSA,” she added, “My personal life appears to be quite the focus at the moment.” “I don’t use Twitter. Because I don’t do many Instagram Lives, I figured I’d send out a message in my own words.”

“Tom and I have broken up. I’m trying to keep the details around everything private out of respect for him and myself. “However, I am single,” she said.

Washington Newsday Brief News, in an interview with Us Weekly.