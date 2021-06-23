Making the switch to a plant-based diet allowed me to rediscover my life: Sunni Patel discusses gut health, balance, and why sometimes less is more in the gym.

Switching to a plant-based diet was intended to help Sunni Patel manage his Crohn’s condition, but it ended up doing so much more for him.

Patel, a clinician-scientist who’s now licensed as a fitness teacher and provides gut health ideas and recipes on his platform, Dish Dash Deets, says, “It’s truly allowed me to appreciate my passion again.”

“Before I got diagnosed, I was a foodie. I used to wake up thinking about food and recipes, but I’d lost it and had given up cooking for seven years.”

Going plant-based sparked that fire, as Patel, 35, who divides his time between Birmingham and London, experimented with novel food combinations and found new ways to pack flavor and texture into his meals (he was previously a self-described “carnivore”).

In fact, the fitness devotee credits making the transition for helping him “rediscover his life” after being diagnosed with Crohn’s disease, a chronic inflammatory bowel condition, in 2014.

Making the Change

“I was feeling incredibly down and down about the frequency of flare-ups I was getting, the amount of pain I was in,” Patel says. Many people connect Crohn’s disease or other gut disorders with only gut [symptoms], but I was also experiencing mouth ulcers, dry eye, and arthritic pain. My knee would swell, and I’d wake up with a crooked hand, so I could always tell when I was about to have a flare-up.”

During flare-ups, Patel also had exhaustion and skin concerns, as well as the condition’s signature stomach symptoms. He didn’t set out to “find a cure,” but in an effort to improve his health, he began researching the health benefits of plant-based eating (which includes a diet that is intentionally packed with a variety of wholefoods, vegetables, beans, and grains, among other things – it’s not just about “cutting meat”).

Patel, who was already used to needing to plan his meals carefully since some foods aggravated his symptoms, went for it. “Within six to eight weeks, my pain around the knee and hand had gone away, and I was getting less mouth ulcers, my dry eye had improved significantly, and my. (This is a brief piece.)