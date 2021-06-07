Making the Beatles’ film ‘Help!’ was a ‘Humiliation,’ according to John Lennon.

Although Help! is one of The Beatles’ most well-known films, John Lennon did not enjoy making it. During the filming of the film, he admitted that he despised some people and swore at them when inebriated. Take a look at why John thought being a member of The Beatles was “humiliating.”

The Beatles were allegedly ridiculed while filming one of their films, ‘Help!’, according to John Lennon.

In the book Lennon Remembers, John discussed his emotions about The Beatles with Jann S. Wenner of the Rolling Stones. He despised having to deal with fans and their unpleasant parents on a regular basis. The Beatles faced threats that if they didn’t meet with these strangers, the press would turn on them.

“And it was one of the most humiliating situations I’ve ever had,” John explained. “It was like sitting with the Bahamas governor because we were making Help! and being humiliated by these fckin’ hopped-up middle-class btches and bastards who would be remarking on our work and our manners. And I was constantly inebriated, insulting them in the typical-whatever-way. It was too much for me. It wounded me so much that I went wild, yelling at them and everything.”

In 1970, John Lennon stated that recording new Beatles songs was pointless.

John said, “It was a f*ckin’ embarrassment.” “To be The Beatles, you have to absolutely disgrace yourself, and that’s what I despise. I did it, but I had no idea. I didn’t see it coming; it just happened gradually until you’re surrounded by full chaos.”

What went wrong with John Lennon’s memory

To put things in perspective, the Governor of the Bahamas was once a genuine post; however, it does not appear that John ever met one. According to The Tribune, John met Sir Stafford Sands, the country's first Finance and Tourism Minister.