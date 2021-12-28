Major roadworks in Liverpool and when they will be completed.

Ongoing road construction has become a common occurrence in a variety of sites throughout the city.

A number of locations have been afflicted with major and consequential delays that have caused inconvenience for much of the last year, ranging from large-scale projects to necessary road repairs.

The bankruptcy of construction enterprises has even caused major regeneration projects to halt, blighting some of the city’s most iconic areas.

Lime Street has evolved into a critical battleground for the city’s future.

Unfinished construction projects in other areas have left people in limbo, posing a serious health risk.

When contractor VIAM went into administration in the summer, Liverpool city council described five schemes in all, with a combined £4.9 million of work left to complete.

Resurfacing on Kingsley Road in Toxteth and new lighting on County Road in Walton were two of the less difficult schemes, and new contractors were recruited through the council’s planned works system.

The work on those designs, as well as the Byrom Street crossing in the city center, is now complete.

At County Road, however, more extensive roadwork was required.

The city council hired a new contractor, Huyton Asphalt, to complete the remaining work on County Road in October.

Minor repairs and site investigational drainage work recommenced on November 1st.

The municipal council stated that the new contractors will work until November 26 before resuming the project in the first week of January 2022, with the goal of finishing the renovations by the end of the year.

Work on County Road is continuing, according to a Liverpool City Council spokesperson.

They explained: “Carriageway resurfacing work is expected to begin in mid-January and be completed in late February.

“After that, the team will go on to Walton Lane Phase 2 work, which will begin at the end of February/early March and be completed by the end of March/early April.

“Please keep in mind that these times are estimations and may be affected by weather or Covid-19 limits.”

However, the completion of halted will require more time.”

