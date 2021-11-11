Mahatma Gandhi and Kingo Struggling In Mumbai are among the potential spinoff ideas revealed by the ‘Eternals’ writers.

While “Eternals” has only been in cinemas for a week, the film’s authors, cousins Ryan and Kaz Firpo, are already brainstorming potential spinoff concepts.

Kaz revealed that he and Ryan approached Marvel Studios on a “Eternals” prequel.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday, Kaz disclosed that he offered to Disney that the Disney Plus series focus on Kingo’s character (played by Kumail Nanjiani in the film) during his struggle to become a Bollywood star in the 1890s.

Nanjiani portrayed a successful Bollywood movie star who is also a superhero in the film. Kaz also said that their concept had Kingo’s character dealing with Mahatma Gandhi, who is regarded as India’s father of the nation after leading the country’s victorious battle for independence from British domination.

“Do a Kingo episode in 1890s Mumbai where he’s juggling his life as a cinema star while dealing with Gandhi’s peaceful disintegration of the British empire in India,” Kaz said.

Aside from Kingo’s character, the writers also presented a backstory for Thena (Angelina Jolie) and Black Knight to the studio (played by Kit Harington).

“There’s also an episode with Thena set in Greece. I’d love to be a part of that show. There are numerous possibilities “Kaz detailed the situation to the media outlet. “There will be a tale to tell with Dane Whitman if the audiences allow us,” he concluded.

Ryan also hinted at the series’ ability to portray the story of “the Cosmos with the Eternals meeting Arishem and all the Celestials who are these great metaphors for creation.” “There are a lot of storylines in the Eternals realm,” the author continued. In addition, the author applauded Disney for delivering “There are a plethora of ways to portray these stories in a variety of mediums. It’s an incredibly exciting time to simply explore new story frontiers.” Richard Madden as Ikaris, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, and Salma Hayek as Ajak lead a star-studded cast in “Eternals.” The film also stars Harish Patel, who recently revealed that he had never seen Jolie or Hayek’s films.

While “Eternals” is the third film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s fourth phase, the highly anticipated “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is set to hit theaters on December 17.