Magical Airbnb Homes Inspired by Harry Potter and The Hobbit Offer Fantasy Getaways

For fans of fantasy worlds, staying in a home inspired by “Harry Potter” or “The Hobbit” can be a dream come true. Two unique Airbnb properties, nestled in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, promise a truly immersive experience, allowing guests to live out their favorite fantasy tales.

Magical Homes That Bring Fiction to Life

The journey began in 2019 when Justin Kersey and his uncle Joseph McCarthy purchased two acres of land in Pigeon Forge, paying $169,000. Their vision was to build Hobbit-inspired homes, offering an enchanting getaway for those drawn to the world of J.R.R. Tolkien. By 2020, they had completed the first Hobbit home, and their fantasy-driven project quickly grew from there.

Recognizing the popularity of the Harry Potter series among their guests, the duo expanded their vision. In February 2025, they started work on a home inspired by the beloved characters Harry and Ginny. The property, which ranges from $300 to $850 a night depending on the season, offers a fully immersive experience for fans of the wizarding world.

Following the success of the Harry and Ginny-inspired home, the team went on to build an Hermione Granger-inspired house, and they are currently constructing a Luna Lovegood-themed residence. Justin, a 39-year-old fantasy home builder, expressed his excitement about the reactions from guests. “They love what we have done,” he said. “They will walk up to me and say, ‘Oh my goodness, I can’t believe how awesome this place is.’ That feedback from guests is amazing to me.”

The Harry Potter homes, available for $300 to $850 a night, offer a wide range of magical touches. Meanwhile, the Hobbit homes are available for more budget-conscious travelers, with rates ranging from $150 to $500 a night. Both options showcase impressive attention to detail, with whimsical elements like fairy village displays and hidden gnomes tucked into the walls. The “wizard library,” a standout feature, is filled with scenes from the Harry Potter films, leaving guests in awe of the effort put into every nook and cranny of these imaginative spaces.

The response from visitors has been overwhelmingly positive, with many noting that the homes surpass even the highest expectations. “The comment I get the most is that guests are overwhelmed by the amount of detail we put into the houses,” Justin said. “Both the Harry Potter and Hobbit-inspired homes blow them away.” The unique atmosphere created in these properties has left a lasting impression on fans and visitors, making them a must-see for fantasy lovers looking for a memorable stay.