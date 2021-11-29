‘Magic Mike’ Returns For Sequel With Warner Bros.-HBO, ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance.’ Channing Tatum’s ‘Magic Mike’ Returns For Sequel With Warner Bros.-HBO, ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance.’

“Magic Mike” and “Magic Mike XXL,” both comedy-drama films about male strippers, were huge box office hits. Actor Channing Tatum announced on Monday that he will reprise his legendary dance moves in the sequel “Magic Mike’s Last Dance.” “Well world, seems like Mike Lane’s tapping back in,” Tatum tweeted alongside a photo of the screenplay, tagging HBO Max.

The new film will premiere exclusively on HBO Max, with original director Steven Soderbergh and writer Reid Carolin returning. Gregory Jacobs, Carolin, Nick Wechsler, and Peter Kiernan will all be involved in the production.

In a press statement, Tatum remarked, “There are no words for how happy I am to blow the doors off the universe of Magic Mike with Steven, Greg, Reid, and the incredible team at HBO Max.”

“It’ll never be the same in the stripperverse.”

Well, it appears that Mike Lane has re-entered the fray. @hbomax pic.twitter.com/V9Ce62n710 Warner Bros. will produce “Magic Mike’s Last Dance.” Toby Emmerich, Chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, expressed his desire for a final installment of “Magic Mike.” “Does anyone have greater charisma and attraction on television than Magic Mike?” In a news statement, Emmerich stated. “We’re ecstatic to be reuniting with Channing, Steven, and their creative team to bring Magic Mike’s fantastic blend of dancing, drama, romance, and humor back to life.” The movie spawned the stage performance “Magic Mike Live,” which has been a hit ever since. The stage play began in Las Vegas and traveled to London, Berlin, and Australia before becoming international.

The film “Magic Mike” was released in 2012 on a shoestring budget of $7 million.

It made over $113 million in the United States and over $167 million worldwide.

“Magic Mike XXL” was released in 2015 with a $14.8 million budget and grossed $66 million in North America, totaling $122.5 million globally.

Starting on April 6, 2022, Magic Mike Live will embark on a North American tour. It will perform in Nashville and Miami, among other places yet to be determined.