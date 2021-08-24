Maggie Q Discusses a Possible Sequel to ‘The Protege’

Following the premiere of “The Protege,” actress Maggie Q spoke out regarding the possibility of a sequel.

On Collider Ladies Night Monday, the 42-year-old actress, who played the world’s most accomplished contract killer in the film, said she “would love” to do a sequel.

She explained, “I don’t think I’ve ever actually expressed that.” “First and foremost, this cast, but also, I’d like to work with Martin again, and I think it’d be a lot of fun to collaborate on something like this.”

The actress went on to describe how the conclusion was kept “open,” allowing for a sequel to be made.

“We did left it open, so we’ll see what happens,” she continued. “It’s also not obnoxious. It’s entertaining! Listen, if audiences respond positively, we’ll probably get to it. If they don’t, then it’ll be a different scenario, but we’ll have to wait and see.”

Martin Campbell directs the action thriller “The Protege.” Maggie played a little girl who is saved as a youngster by a legendary assassin (Samuel L. Jackson) and subsequently becomes a proficient contract killer.

Michael Keaton, Lili Rich, Robert Patrick, Phong Giang, and Gong Li also star in the film. Richard Wenk, who previously wrote the popular action thrillers “The Equalizer” and “The Equalizer 2,” wrote the script.

Whether or not the film will be followed by a sequel is determined by the final box office receipts. Over the weekend, the action thriller brought in $2.9 million. The film received a 6.7 IMDb rating and a 62 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating based on the reviews and ratings.

Many sources claim that once the film is available on Netflix, it will attract a larger audience. For the time being, “The Protege” is only available in theaters.

Maggie is presently filming “Pivoting,” a comedy about three friends who follow their hearts rather than their psychologist. Ginnifer Goodwin, Eliza Coupe, and Tommy Dewey feature in the film. Tristram Shapeero directs the film.

In addition, the actress will appear in films such as “Long Gone Heroes” and “Cutman,” both of which are now in pre-production.