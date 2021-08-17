Mae Whitman Declares Herself Pansexual: “Proud” And “Happily”

Mae Whitman, who is best known for contributing her voice to Disney’s Amity Blight character on “The Owl House,” declared on Twitter Monday that she is pansexual.

The 33-year-old actress said, “Just taking a moment to say I am SO happy to be even a small part of a program like The Owl House.” “As someone who identifies as pansexual, I wish I had personalities like Amity and Luz in my life when I was younger.”

“Queer representation is sososo vital :,) keep it up world!” she said. #TOH.”

Whitman went on to say in a subsequent tweet that she understands that the term “pansexual” may be new to many people.

“I understand a lot of people don’t know what pansexual means,” she explained. “It means I know I can fall in love with people of all genders,” says the author. This is the finest word to describe me and I’m proud+happily a member of the Bi+ community.”

She ended her post by directing visitors to GLAAD’s official website, where they may learn more about bisexuals.

Netizens expressed their support for the actress in the comments section.

“Really thrilled that you are allowed to live and love the way you want,” one fan said, while another fan exclaimed, “I’m so incredibly pleased to find you’re in the bi+ family too!” You’re great; this makes me so happy.”

“As a lesbian myself, I’m extremely delighted to be able to see this show that means so lot to me, thank you so much for bringing amity blight to life,” another user added.

“The feeling is mutual, Ms. Whitman,” one Disney program viewer said, thanking the actress for contributing her voice to the character they love and find relatable. This year, Amity and Luz assisted me in coming out as bisexual. I recognized a lot of my own feelings in Luz and Amity’s relationship, and it taught me that it’s alright to like individuals of all genders. I wish I had known characters like them when I was younger.”

“You might say I’m, Bi-Furious,” she captioned a selfie of herself and her dog on Instagram.

In terms of career, the actress is a regular on the television show “Good Girls.”