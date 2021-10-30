Madonna’s Cover Shoot Re-enactment of Marilyn Monroe’s Death Has Been Called ‘Gross And Inappropriate.’

Madonna has been chastised for replicating Marilyn Monroe’s death moment for a new photograph.

The 63-year-old singer evoked the famous blonde bombshell in pictures photographed by photographer Steven Klein for her new V Magazine cover shoot.

Page Six said that the shoot was inspired by Bert Stern’s “The Last Sitting,” Monroe’s final photograph six weeks before her death at the age of 36 on Aug. 4, 1962.

The “Material Girl” singer may be seen resting face down on a mattress, showing her bottom in one photo. Another photo revealed her bedside, which was covered in prescription medicines.

Monroe was discovered dead in bed in her Los Angeles home, with an overdose of barbiturates, or sedative pharmaceuticals, as the cause of death.

The photographs triggered an outpouring of criticism from social media users, who labeled them as improper and insulting.

Mike Sington tweeted, “For whatever morbid and scary reason, Madonna decided to re-create Marilyn Monroe’s death bed.”

Another Twitter user weighed in: “It’s revolting. It’s disgusting and inappropriate.” “”She’s desperately trying to be relevant,” another Twitter user remarked, while a fourth said, “This isn’t cool.” Once the shock wears off, the only takeaway is to glorify suicide.” Madonna’s images, according to some people, appear to have been significantly edited.

“Looks like she used Photoshop as well,” one user commented.

Another Twitter user joked that the photograph was “supported by Adobe Creative Suite.”

Despite the controversy, Madonna’s supporters loved her style in the photo shoot.

“Madonna, like Marilyn Monroe, will always be a legend. “I’m in,” one person tweeted, while another added, “She [pulled]some iconic Madonna looks.”” A third fan said, “Queen Madonna looks as sexy as ever!!!”

Another user said, “Madonna looks beautiful in the images provided thus far.”

Madonna’s cover photographer claimed that they weren’t attempting to duplicate Monroe’s final photoshoot “perfectly,” but rather wanted to investigate the “connection between photographer and subject.”

“When I sent the images to Madonna, she was really moved by Marilyn’s incandescent fragility at that time in her life,” Klein said in a press release.

“We decided to book a hotel suite and try to capture the chemistry between a celebrity and the camera, as well as the mystery and wonder of this creative partnership.”