Madonna’s 63rd birthday is celebrated with her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams.

Madonna used Instagram on Monday to provide a behind-the-scenes look at her 63rd birthday celebrations, which she shared with her lover Ahlamalik Williams, her children, and a few close friends.

She captioned the photographs, “Let the Birthday Games Begin………… .” Madonna’s first photo was a solo shot in which she wore a butterfly-printed sky blue outfit.

She was wearing a variety of necklaces around her neck. On her right hand, she wore golden wrist jewelry, whereas on her left hand, she wore silver jewelry. The artist wore her hair open and preserved her distinctive blonde style.

The singer was seen sucking an ice cream cone in the second snap, while her 27-year-old partner licked the cone from the other side. As Madonna stared towards the camera, Williams laid his hands on her left leg.

The singer also uploaded a selfie with her son Rocco Ritchie, 21, and a solo portrait of her daughter Lourdes Leon, 24, in the same carousel. Madonna has a son named Rocco with Guy Ritchie, the director with whom she was married from 2000 to 2008. Lourdes, on the other hand, she shares with her ex-boyfriend, Carlos Leon. They were from 1995 to 1997.

Madonna also posted pictures of her two youngest daughters, Estere, 8, and Stelle Ciccone, 8, posing with two friends. She also shared a photo of her 15-year-old son David Banda, who is seen holding a flower in his lips. The singer uploaded a photo of herself and her lover holding hands as they walked away at the end of the slide.

On her birthday, many celebrities and fans took to the comments area to express their love and warm wishes to the singer.

While comic Kathy Griffin praised the tweet, Rosie O’Donnell remarked in the comments section, “happy birthday mo mo.” In the comments, famous photographer Steven Klein just used the fire emoji, while Italian hairdresser Luigi Murenu used red hearts.

On the work front, Madonna is currently filming a documentary directed by Richard Funston called “Mr. Ward.” On October 8, the singer’s own documentary film, “Madame X,” will premiere on Paramount+.