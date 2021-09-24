Madonna discusses her recent conversation with Britney Spears, as well as the career of her daughter Lourdes Leon.

Madonna is showing her support for Britney Spears, who is still fighting to have her 13-year conservatorship lifted.

Madonna, 63, revealed that she spoke with her “Me Against The Music” partner over the phone earlier that day during a discussion with Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of her new documentary concert film “Madame X” at The Edition Hotel Times Square on Thursday.

“I was just checking in on her and wishing her a happy marriage,” she explained. Or her impending marriage,” the pop star revealed of her chat with Spears.

With a smile, Madonna added, “I love her.”

Following months of legal conflict with her father Jamie Spears over what she described as a “abusive” conservatorship, Spears recently announced her engagement to Sam Asghari, her boyfriend of five years. Throughout Spears’ conservatorship dispute, Madonna has been outspoken in her support for her fellow pop diva and the #FreeBritney movement.

Madonna also gushed about her talented daughter, Lourdes Leon, who made her Met Gala red carpet debut earlier this month, in the same interview.

When it comes to her daughter’s career, the singer believes “everything is possible for [Lourdes].”

Madonna continued, “She’s lot more talented than I was, [or]am.” “I am really proud of her.”

Leon, 24, recently walked in Rihanna’s third Savage X Fenty presentation, which she teased on Instagram on Tuesday by posting a series of photographs of herself wearing a teal latex bra, underwear, thigh-high boots, and a matching robe.

Leon also appeared on the cover of Vogue’s September edition alongside Bella Hadid, Precious Lee, Kaia Gerber, Anok Yai, Ariel Nicholson, Sherry Shi, and Yumi Nu for the piece “Generation America: The Models Changing an Industry.”

Leon talked about forging her own path and dispelling some myths about herself in her interview.

She said that she paid for her own college tuition and currently resides in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn, New York City, just outside of Hollywood.

“People believe I’m this talentless rich kid who’s had everything handed to her, but that’s not the case,” Leon, Madonna’s ex Carlos Leon, remarked.

Leon also stated that she has her mother’s love of dance. She explained, “A instructor of mine taught me to see movement in a whole new light.” “You’re changing the space around you by defining it with your body. That’s a pretty naked way of expressing yourself.”

Meanwhile, Madonna gave a sneak peek at what fans may expect from her upcoming documentary on her most recent concert tour. "Amazing dancing, great art, and thoughtfulness.