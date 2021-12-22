Madisson Hausburg, star of ‘Siesta Key,’ talks about her heartbreak after losing her baby: ‘No Deeper Pain.’

Maddison Hausburg is mourning the loss of her child.

The 27-year-old “Siesta Key” actress announced on Instagram Tuesday that her baby with husband Ish Soto had died. On December 12, she gave birth to Elliot Angel Soto, who was stillborn at 37 weeks. Hausburg posted photos of her son, including his beanie and pillow. She described the anguish she felt after losing her child in the caption.

“Ish and I lost our son, Elliot Angel Soto, at 37 weeks when I delivered him stillborn. “Instead of our lovely baby boy, I was carried out of the hospital with only this memory box,” she wrote. “It’s true what they say about a mother’s love being the greatest love of all. And there is no greater anguish than the loss of a child.” Hausburg is still in mourning, claiming that she wakes up every day with the “agonizing truth” that she will never be able to embrace or kiss him again. “I am sad to the point of insanity. “I love you, Elliot,” she said, “and I miss you.”

The reality star was showered with love and support from her fans and celebrity friends. They expressed their condolences to Hausburg and her husband by sending her love and prayers.

“Words cannot express my sorrow for you and Ish. I’m sending my my condolences and prayers to you and your family. Nilsa Prowant sent her condolences, saying, “May God send a link of angels to wrap around you two during this awful moment.”

“I’m so sorry mads, I’m so sorry.” You guys are amazing, and I adore you. Grief is a difficult experience. Sam Abrahart added, “Sending you guys so much love.”

“I am heartbroken to learn of this. For you and your family, my heart hurts. Loren Brovarnik wrote, “Sending you the largest virtual hugs.”

Hausburg’s spouse, a former MTV reality show producer, also wrote a devastating post on the same social media platform after losing their baby. He shared the same photo that Hausburg did, and he conveyed his sorrow at the loss. It was the “most difficult thing I’ve ever had to go through,” he said. “The agony of witnessing my lovely wife suffer and the pain of losing a child will haunt me for the rest of my days,” he wrote. “I take solace in the fact that we will one day be reunited, and until then, I will keep you in my heart.” Baby Eli, my darling, I adore you. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.