Madison LeCroy’s mystery boyfriend has Craig Conover vibes, according to some “Southern Charm” fans.

Madison LeCroy of Southern Charm made her new mystery boyfriend public on Instagram, and some fans are comparing him to Craig Conover.

Conover and LeCroy didn’t get along last season, and he went after her aggressively during the reunion. Fans remarked on LeCroy’s new boyfriend’s remarkable likeness to Conover in four images she shared with him. On her Instagram thread, one (of many) person inquired, “Is that Craig?” “Isn’t that right? Another individual said, “Dopplegänger.”

Fans of ‘Southern Charm’ voiced their support for Craig Conover or Madison LeCroy.

There were a lot of fan comments about how much LeCroy’s man looks like Conover, with some clearly aimed at Conover. One commenter remarked, “Craig wishes he was half as nice looking as this guy.” “Craig is hotter,” someone else said.

Of course, other admirers were completely blind to the similarities. “That doesn’t look like Craig at all. Lol. Yay! One person wrote, “I’m happy for you, honey!”

Someone just imagined how explosive a pairing Conover and LeCroy would be if they dated. “Lmao could you imagine Madison and craig dating?! She would chew him up and spit him out,” the person wrote. “You’re right,” said another fan. He is just too good for her! She believes she is every man’s fantasy.” LeCroy and Conover butted heads throughout the season when he begged her to walk away from Austen Kroll, especially after they broke up. But the gloves were off during the reunion.

During the Southern Charm reunion, Conover suggested that LeCroy was texting with a "married MLB player" during the season. The player in question was Alex Rodriguez but Rodriguez was not specifically named during the reunion. But the comment set off an explosive debate between Conover and LeCroy and several…