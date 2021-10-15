Madison LeCroy is hoping that her ex-boyfriend Austen Kroll will handle her engagement with’maturity.’

Madison LeCroy is engaged, and she’s asking for her ex-boyfriend Austen Kroll’s help.

The “Southern Charm” star, who announced her engagement to Brett on Thursday, told Page Six that she hasn’t spoken to her former and co-star, but hopes he receives the news gracefully.

“I hope he matures and shows some support and joy for me,” LeCroy remarked. “I think he’ll be thrilled for me since he understands what I want in my life and can see it becoming a reality.” For nearly three years, LeCroy and Kroll enjoyed an on-again, off-again relationship before deciding to call it quits for good. She did say, though, that they are now friends and have “getting along fantastic so far.” The 31-year-old reality star quipped that getting out of their “toxic relationship” altered her life while advertising her new Amazon collaboration.

They’ve learned they’re better off as friends, according to LeCroy, and aim to “keep it that way.”

She also voiced her desire for Kroll to find “the one,” saying that “it’s a wonderful feeling.”

LeCroy announced her engagement on Amazon Live on Thursday, stating that she didn’t hesitate to accept when her boyfriend Brett proposed to her after six months of dating on Oct. 8 during a delayed birthday celebration for her.

Brett had sought for her son Hudson’s permission, which the 8-year-old joyfully granted as long as he could be a part of the important event, according to the reality star. Hudson is shared by her and her ex-husband Josh Hughes.

The salon owner has kept their romance discreet after going Instagram official with Brett in June, but she did share photographs and videos from the big night on social media, including one of the couple with her kid.

Brett treated her and Hudson to a night out, which included a limo ride, before proposing to her the moment they returned home, according to LeCroy.

“It was so intimate. I’ve been crying uncontrollably with excitement. [I’m] ecstatic, “The idea was revealed by LeCroy to the newspaper.

After being linked to Alex Rodriguez earlier this year, LeCroy made headlines.

Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez parted up, according to a source, because he allegedly cheated on her with LeCroy.

The “Southern Charm” star, on the other hand, has claimed that she and Rodriguez only spoke on the phone and never met in person.