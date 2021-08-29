Macron pays a visit to Mosul, Iraq’s former IS stronghold.

Emmanuel Macron, the French president, paid a visit to the Islamic State’s former stronghold in Iraq, Mosul, on Sunday, a day after committing to keep soldiers in the nation.

Macron urged Iraq’s religious community to “work together” to rebuild the country in a speech at the destroyed city’s Church of Our Lady of the Hour, which the UN’s cultural agency UNESCO is seeking to repair.

He promised, “We will bring back a (French) consulate and schools,” while criticizing the “very slow” pace of restoration in Mosul, where IS fought its final urban battle.

After three years, the predominantly Sunni Muslim city was regained from IS in 2017. According to a local authority, only 30-40% of its health facilities have been repaired thus far.

During a regional summit in Baghdad mostly focused to the fight against terrorism and the consequences of the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan as the US withdraws, Macron pledged France’s resolve to remain in Iraq.

“We will retain our presence in Iraq to fight terrorism regardless of what choices the Americans make,” he said at a news conference on Saturday.

His trip to Mosul, Iraq’s melting pot of ethnic and religious populations, symbolized France’s support for Christians in the Middle East.

Iraq had a substantial Christian minority of 1.5 million people before the 2003 US-led war that deposed dictator Saddam Hussein, but after waves of emigration in the face of conflict and persecution, the number has shrunk to 400,000 people out of a total population of 40 million.

France, which funds French-language Christian institutions in the region, wants to draw attention to the situation of Christians and other minorities in the Middle East.

“This is a message that is both civilisational and geopolitical. “If these communities are not respected, there would be no balance in Iraq,” the French president declared ahead of his visit.

Macron also paid a visit to Mosul’s Al-Nuri mosque, where Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared the formation of a “caliphate” in 2014.

In June 2017, as Iraqi forces closed in on the jihadists in Mosul’s Old City, IS blew up the famous 12th century mosque.

UNESCO is currently organizing a massive endeavor to reconstruct it almost exactly as it was, along with the famous leaning minaret.

The mosque and chapel are part of three $50 million renovation projects led by UNESCO and funded by the United Arab Emirates.

The effort, dubbed “Reviving the Spirit of Mosul,” is the organization’s largest. Brief News from Washington Newsday.