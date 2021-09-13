Machine Gun Kelly vs. Conor McGregor? Despite video from the VMAs, a UFC fighter denies a heated encounter.

Conor McGregor, a UFC fighter, and Machine Gun Kelly, a rapper, appeared to have a spat at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday. The brawl outside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, was caught on camera and has received a lot of media attention.

Although it was evident that a fight took place, McGregor claimed that “absolutely nothing” happened and that he had never met Machine Gun Kelly, whose true name is Colson Baker.

A photographer recorded photographs of McGregor attempting to punch MGK and being stopped by security officers. He was spotted throwing a drink at MGK’s girlfriend, actress Megan Fox.

According to TMZ, Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly got into an argument after Conor requested a photo from MGK, who declined.

MGK then shoved Conor, causing him to drop his drink. Conor then hurled his drink towards Megan Fox and MGK. pic.twitter.com/3uMw3EDRmq #VMAs

McGregor stated in an interview with Entertainment Tonight’s Rachel Smith that the fight was “absolutely nothing.” I’m not sure. I’m not sure why he showed up. I’m not familiar with him.”

“Nothing happened to me; I only fight serious fighters, you know what I mean,” he added. “I don’t battle small vanilla boy rappers,” he says. I’m not even familiar with the individual. He said, “I don’t know anything about him other that he’s with Megan Fox.”

On the red carpet, the two “exchanged some words,” according to an eyewitness, before drinks and punches were thrown.

McGregor, 33, and MGK, 31, were both present at the ceremony. Justin Bieber received an award from McGregor. With drummer Travis Barker, MGK performed “Papercuts.”

At the VMAs, Conor McGregor tosses a drink at MGK and Megan Fox.

twitter.com/lu589IiNYo