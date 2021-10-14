Macaulay Culkin Addresses Reports That He Will Appear In A ‘Home Alone’ Reboot.

Macaulay Culkin, who starred in the iconic Christmas holiday film “Home Alone” in 1990, has cleared the air about reports that he may reprise his role in “Home Sweet Home Alone.”

Culkin, 41, confirmed on Twitter on Wednesday that he will not be appearing in the upcoming film. He did, however, wish everyone “involved” in the film good luck.

“Hello, everyone. Just to let you know, I’m not in the new ‘Home Alone’ reboot,’ as I’ve been getting a lot of questions about it today “he penned “However, I wish all parties involved the best of luck,” he continued.

Since the actor made it apparent that he won’t be in the revival, many fans have expressed their disappointment in the comments section. While some fans suggested he feature in the “Home Alone” franchise, others applauded his decision.

As one fan put it, “You should, though. Maybe 5 seconds at the end of the movie. Please consider it. If you say yes, I’d like to make a fortune off of my idea and receive a cut of the profits from the film.” “How about an R-rated version where Kevin is all grown up and the two burglars have just been released from prison and are thirsty for blood?” asked another admirer. “It’s not the same without you Culkin,” one fan wrote on a poster of Culkin from the “Home Alone” movies. However, other fans applauded the actor for opting out of the revival. As one fan put it, “I believe you did a good job of avoiding it. The Google commercial you did is still the best current version of ‘Home Alone,’ in my opinion “referring to Culkin’s Google Assistant commercial from 2018.

Archie Yates, Aisling Bea, Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, and Pete Holmes star in the next “Home Alone” film directed by Dan Mazer.

Culkin, on the other hand, is a regular on the American Horror Story television series. In 2019, the actor starred in the comedy series “Dollface,” which launched in the United States.

From 1998 to 2002, the actor was married to Rachel Miner, a fellow actress. In 2017, he began dating actress Brenda Song, with whom he now has a 6-month-old son, Dakota Song Culkin.